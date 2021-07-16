The alleged rioter told FBI agents that the scene at the insurrection had been “solemn” and “revered,” according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday. Police say Entrekin told them in the interview that he had entered the federal building but said he did not realize he was not allowed inside, despite video that showed alarms blaring as he walked in. FBI agents also found videos on Entrekin’s phone that showed him relaying that police had sprayed tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.