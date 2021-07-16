“Wow, Mom. I wish you were here with me,” Entrekin said in one video, according to a criminal complaint. “It’s really exciting in here. It’s joyful and it’s sad at the same time. We can’t let Biden … be our president. We can’t … there’s no way.”
Federal prosecutors on Thursday arrested Entrekin, of Cottonwood, Ariz., for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which he allegedly defied police orders, entered the U.S. Capitol and witnessed people looting offices. During an interview, Entrekin told investigators that “the calls of former president Donald Trump inspired him to attend the rally,” the complaint states.
He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His next court appearance has not yet been set, according to court records.
Entrekin joins more than 500 people charged by federal prosecutors for participating in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including members of several far-right groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Many of those arrested recorded their actions and later posted the videos and photos to social media or shared them with family and friends. Several others also wore recognizable costumes during the riot.
The insurrection sparked the formation of a congressional committee to investigate the incident. It will hold a hearing later this month in which Capitol police officers who witnessed the attack will testify.
Entrekin crowed in triumph as he reached the Capitol.
“Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here,” he said in a video FBI agents found on his phone, according to the complaint. “Patriots, patriots, patriots. Look at all the people, Mom.”
As Entrekin allegedly walked in and around the Capitol, other protesters took note of his elaborate garb.
“Hey Caesar!” one man shouted to Entrekin, according to the criminal complaint. Others complimented his outfit and asked him where he got the homemade sword he carried sheathed on his belt.
In videos FBI investigators said they found on Entrekin’s cellphone, he said he wanted to represent “the Mormon element” at a rally for Trump. He carried a white flag painted with a verse from the Book of Mormon saying, “In memory of our God, our religion, and freedom, and our peace, our wives, and our children.”
Entrekin explained his costume was meant to represent Captain Moroni, a figure in the Mormon faith who fought against an attempt to overthrow a democracy and install a king. Moroni’s forces won the battle and executed their political opponents.
A horn-wearing ‘shaman.’ A cowboy evangelist. For some, the Capitol attack was a kind of Christian revolt.
The alleged rioter told FBI agents that the scene at the insurrection had been “solemn” and “revered,” according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday. Police say Entrekin told them in the interview that he had entered the federal building but said he did not realize he was not allowed inside, despite video that showed alarms blaring as he walked in. FBI agents also found videos on Entrekin’s phone that showed him relaying that police had sprayed tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.
“Here comes the riot police, Mom,” he allegedly said for the camera.
As he ambled about the Capitol grounds, allegedly trespassing in the parliamentarian’s office and that of Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, he joined other rioters in chants.
“I’m here for Trump,” he said, according to police. “Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!”
When rioters began looting, breaking glass, tossing papers across the floor and stealing from congressional offices, Entrekin decided it was time to leave.
“I don’t think you want to be here, Mom. I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit,” he said for the camera, according to the complaint, as the crowd grew increasingly volatile. “Oh shoot, they looted. … I gotta go.”
But not long after exiting the Capitol, police said Entrekin went back inside, where he began walking around the crypt, which houses 13 statues and a replica of the Magna Carta. Eventually, he allegedly said he wanted to leave the building to let other people enter.
“We got more people who want to come in, we gotta respect that, too, you know,” he said in a video, court documents state. “All right. Gotta go, Mom.”