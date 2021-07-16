The diaspora has felt that this money has mainly gone into the pockets of President Moïse and his cohorts and President Martelly before him. So there’s been a lot of frustration about that. It’s like we, the Haitian diaspora, have played an important role in sending remittances that support families — billions of dollars a year. Yet, they don’t have a voice. Additionally, the people have been unable to attend to their daily routines, like going to the market, trying to make a living, because of the high level of violence and gang activities and which many believed were connected to the government. So the situation has been really chaotic.