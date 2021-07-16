Bastien was born and raised in Haiti, and currently lives in Miami. In 1991, she founded the Family Action Network Movement, a Miami-based organization that offers services and support for lower-income and immigrant communities.
Bastien spoke with The Washington Post last week about Moïse’s assassination, the political and social atmosphere in Haiti and the future of the island-nation.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How has Little Haiti [a predominantly Haitian American enclave in Miami] reacted to President Moïse’s assassination?
A: For the most part, people have been coming here to our center located in Little Haiti and expressing concerns about the instability that has permeated there for the past few months and wondering whether it will get worse.
And now that they heard that there’s been a state of emergency, then the level of concern, you know, has increased for the most part people as people have been worrying about their loved ones.
Q: What has Haiti’s political and social climate been like in recent months?
A: Haitians in the global diaspora have been living under a high level of frustration about … the high level of instability and violence that has been perpetrated in Haiti, especially when people tried to get to the street to demonstrate and express their frustrations of exactly what was going on with the government.
[Editor’s Note: In the months before Moïse’s death, Haitians had flooded the streets to protest his presidency. Moïse, elected to office in 2017, had been ruling by decree for over a year at the time of his assassination, having dissolved Parliament in January 2020.]
And for the past few weeks, [people in Haiti] have been forced to shelter home or flee their homes altogether. There have been areas in Port-au-Prince that basically look like ghost towns because people have been having to flee for their lives as a result of the gang violence and daily kidnappings and the raping of women and girls. The situation has been quite alarming for weeks and months.
And then in the midst of that, there have been calls for a referendum, which has had to be postponed because the people of Haiti have raised their voices against it and Haitian Americans in the diaspora have always expressed their disapproval with that. So now people are wondering whether things will get worse. They pray that things will not get worse.
As I stated, the political instability, the crushing economy, the lockdown from protest to the street, gang violence and the massacres that have been going on have created a very dangerous situation for the Haitian people, especially for women and girls. We know that at times of high political instability and disasters, women and girls fare far worse.
Most recently, a very well-known Haitian activist, Antoinette Duclair, and then a journalist, Diego Charles, were killed. In one day, they were among 20 or 21 people who got killed in one day. The situation has very explosive in Haiti, which has contributed to a peak in the number of people trying to flee, sometimes risking their lives to make it here, you know, to in search of safe haven.
Q: How are Haitians feeling about the prospect of additional U.S. intervention in the country?
A: People have been asking for a Haitian solution because historically the U.S. has implemented policies that have been in contradiction of the will of the Haitian people, like in the case of President Aristide, the very first democratically elected president of Haiti. People felt that the U.S. conspired with the bourgeoisie to give him a coup and twice to push him out.
The U.S. has a very contentious history when it comes to policies or interference in the political landscape of sorts of nations in the Americas. So people are always concerned when discussions about U.S. intervention are waged.
At the same time, there have been calls for the Biden administration to reassess [its] position … that President Moïse’s term did not end in February.
[Editor’s Note: The Biden administration had supported Moïse, even amid growing allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. In April, 68 members of Congress signed a letter calling for the Biden administration to withhold funding for a constitutional referendum proposed by Moïse amid growing gang and state violence.]
President Jovenel Moïse has been ruling by decree. The institutions of that have been strong, but under the Jovenel administration, it is believed that the institutions have weakened, even the legal institutions are nonexistent. So no one was protected, no one was safe. And that’s why there’s been disappointment expressed at President Biden’s lack of action or apparent support for Jovenel Moïse’s position and insistence that elections be heard.
Moïse intended on holding presidential and parliamentary elections on Sept. 26, a decision backed by the Biden administration. Despite Moïse’s assassination, the Biden administration policy has been implemented on the island. Poverty continues to increase. Instability continues to increase. That’s the situation. That’s the backdrop in which the assassination occurred.
Q: How has the Haitian diaspora worked to support loved ones back home amid years of political and social unrest?
A: Haitians have and continue to play an important role in supporting families back home through remittances.
[Remittances are money sent to those living in a different country. Haitians and others abroad sent $3.8 billion of remittances into Haiti in 2020, with the vast majority coming from the United States. According to the World Bank, remittances made up 28 percent of Haiti’s gross domestic product last year.]
Moving forward, that probably will increase, even though there has been a lot of pushback against the $1.50 tax put on remittances that started under President Martelly and continued during President Moïse’s term, money that was supposedly aimed at improving social programs in Haiti.
The diaspora has felt that this money has mainly gone into the pockets of President Moïse and his cohorts and President Martelly before him. So there’s been a lot of frustration about that. It’s like we, the Haitian diaspora, have played an important role in sending remittances that support families — billions of dollars a year. Yet, they don’t have a voice. Additionally, the people have been unable to attend to their daily routines, like going to the market, trying to make a living, because of the high level of violence and gang activities and which many believed were connected to the government. So the situation has been really chaotic.
Q: What does the future of Haiti look like?
A: We need the Haitians to unite their strength, unite their forces to start building a very stronger and safe Haiti. That cannot happen until there is security and safety, until the Haitian people are able to express themselves, willing to attend to their affairs, to go to work, to go to school for our children, to access health care.
I have a friend whom I went to school with who fled Haiti [earlier this month]. She’s a medical doctor. Even in her clinic, she said that sick people have not been coming to the clinic because of fear. This is an untenable situation that must change. And the Haitian people need to believe that their so-called friends will respect their position and will heed their call for change.
But at the same time, the U.S. needs to stop implementing policies that could contribute to the instability in Haiti by deporting people and making the situation worse. President Biden put out a statement claiming that he wants to help. Let him show it through actions and deeds, and not only through empty words.
So people have been very leery of asking for U.S. intervention because historically they know that U.S. intervention doesn’t usually bode well for Haiti or for any other nation in the Americas.
.