The man, a woman recording the video, which was taken last month, and a third woman can then be heard scolding the boy as the video zooms in to reveal the word shaved into the left side of the boy’s head: “Gay.”
The viral video, which was first reported to the Atlanta Police Department last month, sparked a Special Victims Unit investigation. The findings led the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to remove the boy from his home, police said. The child has not been named since he is a minor, and his age has not been disclosed.
Now, Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19; Brittney Monique Mills, 35; and Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, face criminal charges in connection with the boy’s alleged assault, police announced Friday.
Both Spencer and Mills were charged with cruelty to children. Richards-Nwankwo was charged with cruelty to children and battery involving family violence.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the boy and the three people charged, citing privacy reasons.
“The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable,” a news release from the police department states.
Attorneys representing Spencer, Mills and Richards-Nwankwo were not listed in court and jail records. The three remained in custody as of early Monday, booking records show.
Officials with the Atlanta Police Department and the state’s Division of Family and Children Services did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s inquiries on the status of the boy and whether the agencies had previously been called to his home.
The video recorded and live-streamed on Instagram on June 17 begins with footage of a man grabbing the boy by the back of his red T-shirt as he questions him over his sexual orientation. The Post is not publishing or linking to the graphic video because the case involves a minor.
A woman appearing to record the incident can then be heard telling the online audience they were going to show the boy getting beaten.
When the boy does not respond to the man’s repeated questions, the man appears to hit the boy’s head before grabbing him by his neck and pushing him to the corner of the porch, the video shows. Moments later, the man can be seen walking toward the boy as he continues to yell while pointing his finger at him. Then, he pushes the boy against the porch’s rail.
After several people reported the video, the Atlanta Police Department announced it was looking into the incident.
“We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place,” police said in a June 21 news release.
On Friday, nearly a month after the video was streamed, police announced all three people allegedly involved had been booked at the Fulton County jail.
It is not immediately clear when Spencer, Mills and Richards-Nwankwo are expected to make their first court appearance. Bonds for Spencer and Mills were set at $40,000 each. Richards-Nwankwo’s bond was set at $50,000.
Activist and city council candidate Devin Barrington-Ward, who is running to represent the district where the boy lives, said he reached out to the boy and his family after the video appeared on his social media feed. He told WXIA the clip resonated with him because of his own life experience.
“As a Black queer man, I have experienced some of the same homophobia and some of the same abuse by the hands of people that I love as a child,” Barrington-Ward said.
Barrington-Ward said he recently met with the boy to tell him he has a group of people who are looking out for him now.
“What I told him on the patio at his home is that you’re loved, we care for you, we got your back,” Barrington-Ward told WXIA. “I apologized because we didn’t create enough safe spaces to prevent this from happening.”