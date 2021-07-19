The body-camera footage shows Kennedy hopping out of his car to help a man slumped in a folding chair.
“Go get me a bag of potato chips right now,” Kennedy commands a man at the scene, who then runs into a nearby bodega. Kennedy attends to the victim, asking to see the wound.
The injured person, whom police identified as a 28-year-old man, tells the officer that the stabber “got me in my lungs.”
Kennedy acknowledges the wound and tells the man to try to relax.
The man whom Kennedy commanded to get a bag of chips returns with a bag of Classic Lay’s, which Kennedy swiftly opens, releasing its contents onto the sidewalk.
Kennedy then instructs the man to go back inside for tape before recruiting two onlookers to help him get the stabbed man onto the ground.
Once the man is on his back on the sidewalk with his bloodstained shirt seemingly ripped open, an officer presses the empty yellow bag against the wound as Kennedy seals its edges with tape.
“We got you. We got you. Don’t touch,” he tells the stabbed man. “Stay with me.”
“It’s the best I can do with what I had,” Kennedy says.
Medical workers arrive a short time later to treat the man.
Kennedy’s leadership and improvised device may have saved the victim’s life, an attending physician at Harlem Hospital told authorities, according to police.
“This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day,” Chief Rodney Harrison said in the social media post that contained the video.
The man was in critical condition Monday, police told The Washington Post in a statement.
The alleged attacker, Eric Rodriguez, was arrested four days later in an investigation of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing, police said.
Rodriguez, 38, was released Friday, according to jail records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet that Kennedy’s bravery was “above and beyond,” and that he showed “New York’s Finest at work.”
Read more: