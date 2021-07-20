“We believe a human error went to the miscalculation of the amount of material going into that vessel,” Moore said Monday. “It’s believed that the net explosive weight placed into the TCV exceeded its rated capacity.”
The incident, which the police chief deemed “a total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle,” resulted in five members of the bomb squad being “removed from the field” until additional training and an investigation into the case are completed, Moore said. The investigation is expected to be completed within the next 30 to 60 days. Moore noted that the bomb disposal truck had been used 41 times before the June 30 explosion, and had no documented issues or malfunctions.
None of the injuries to the 10 law enforcement personnel and seven residents from the blast were life-threatening. In addition to the injuries, the blast damaged or destroyed 37 vehicles, 22 residential properties and 13 businesses, police said.
Arturo Ceja III, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and federally charged with transporting explosives without a license, according to the Justice Department. Ceja potentially faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.
Ceja was released on $500,000 bail this month and is due back in court in October. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
A federal complaint alleges that Ceja made a few trips in June to a fireworks dealer in Pahrump, Nev., called Area 51 to purchase various types of explosives — including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials — that he transported to his California residence in rental vans. Fireworks in California can be sold for as much as four times what purchasers in Nevada pay for them, according to the complaint. Ceja “did not possess an ATF explosives license or permit of any kind” that would have allowed him to transport such materials, federal officials wrote.
17 hurt in Los Angeles bomb-removal truck blast after illegal fireworks and homemade explosives found in man’s home
After police got a tip about illegal fireworks at the man’s home in South Los Angeles, authorities arrived at his residence on East 27th Street to find he had more than 500 boxes of commercial grade fireworks in large cardboard boxes in his backyard. All of the fireworks were stored in unsafe places, “namely under unsecured tents and next to cooking grills,” according to the complaint. The amount of explosives found in Ceja’s backyard “probably could have taken out that entire neighborhood,” said Michael Hoffman, an official with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on Monday.
The tip came as Los Angeles was holding a fireworks buyback program ahead of the Fourth of July holiday that called for residents to turn in their illegal fireworks to “receive a free gift.”
Removing the materials required three box trucks and a 53-foot trailer. Officials then found 40 explosive devices, along with 200 similarly made smaller devices, police said. The department called in the bomb squad and a special truck to move the unstable explosives.
Moore said that three phases of evacuations took place before the detonation. Additional safety measures — such as the use of X-rays to examine the explosives and setting a safety perimeter around the truck carrying the materials — were also implemented.
But that could not prevent a massive explosion that blew windows out of nearby buildings, tossed debris into the air and street, and left dozens of residents displaced. At least 50 people needed hotel rooms following the blast, and Councilman Curren D. Price Jr. (D) has pushed for the city to compensate victims.
“We’re talking about folks who are kind of struggling. They’ve got to get up and go to work every day and they don’t have their car or they can’t get access to their clothes or papers,” Price told CBS Los Angeles earlier this month. “It’s a real disruption.”
The police chief vowed Monday to “hold people accountable for those that failed to follow our expectations.”
“We can and must do better,” he said.
