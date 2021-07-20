When homicide detectives arrived to investigate the burned home, police found the body of 44-year-old Cory Saunders, who had seen the fire at his neighbor’s home and rushed over to help the residents evacuate. As he stood outside waiting to flag down firetrucks that were en route to the home, Scarlett allegedly shot him. Another neighbor who had been waiting with Saunders had a graze wound from a bullet, police said.