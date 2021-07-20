There is something wonderful and reassuring in knowing that at a time when youth is hailed as a near-magical state, when technology transforms the everyday pace of life into super-fast-forward, when it is nearly impossible to take a break from the urgency of now, there is still a reward in patience. The future doesn’t belong exclusively to the young. It can belong to an octogenarian, too. And although her tomorrows may be fewer, each can be densely packed with meaning and accomplishment.