The minutes leading up to the comment began with a man identified as Chuck saying other members of the City Council are disrespectful to Bryant and asking Bryant to speak up for himself. While addressing the council and the public, Bryant complains about being interrupted, then the discussion turns to Bryant’s wife and her social media posts on a community Facebook page. An unidentified woman in the crowd accuses Bryant’s wife of using the racial slur on the Facebook page, at which point — about an hour and 41 minutes into the video — Bryant stands up.