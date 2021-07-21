In an interview Wednesday, Jones said Maggie had been playing with her 3-year-old daughter so much since she moved to the neighborhood that Jones considered the 5-year-old to be part of her own family. Jones also got to know Colby Millsap, who has been raising Maggie on his own after the girl’s mother died years before. She said Maggie’s father was a standup guy who wanted the best for his daughter.