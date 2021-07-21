On June 20, a female witness later told police, she met up with West and another man at West’s home, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday against West. The man accompanying West, she said, was nervous about something in his car being discovered. When the witness asked the man about the car, he allegedly said: “Please don’t make me tell you what I have on me.” (The Washington Post is not identifying the man by name because he has not been charged in the case.)