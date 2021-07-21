“I just shot up a synagogue,” Earnest said, according to court documents. “I’m just trying to defend my nation from the Jewish people. … Jewish people are destroying the White race.”
Law enforcement soon arrested Earnest and charged him with more than 100 state and federal crimes, including murder, hate crimes, damaging religious property and obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs.
On Tuesday, Earnest, now 22, avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to state charges that included murder and attempted murder, according to the San Diego district attorney’s office. He agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of parole.
“After consulting with the Kaye family and the many victims impacted by the shooting, the decision to accept a plea of life in prison was made in the interest of justice and with the knowledge that a parallel prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and possible plea in that case would prevent the state’s case from moving forward,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “This plea ensures the defendant is held accountable for his crimes under California state law.”
Earnest also faces 109 federal criminal charges, which are mostly hate crimes and civil rights violations.
The federal case could result in the death penalty. Federal prosecutors have until Aug. 30 to decide if they will pursue that course of action. Earnest is due in federal court on Sept. 8.
The plea agreement in state court comes after a wave of antisemitic attacks this summer, largely ignited by conflict between Israel and Hamas. From May 11 to the end of the month, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 251 antisemitic incidents, a 115 percent increase over the same time last year.
Earnest’s April 27, 2019, attack on Chabad of Poway in California, about 20 miles north of San Diego, came six months after the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman killed 11 and wounded six others.
The Poway incident occurred on the last day of Passover, a significant Jewish holiday that celebrates the Jewish people’s liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. Earnest arrived at the synagogue, which had 54 congregants inside, armed with 60 rounds of ammunition. In addition to fatally shooting Gilbert-Kaye, Earnest also fired at the rabbi — striking both of his hands — and an 8-year-old girl and her uncle.
As Earnest attempted to reload his firearm, Oscar Stewart, a Navy and Army veteran and member of the congregation, ran toward him and yelled, “I’m going to kill you!” Stewart told USA Today. Earnest then dropped his gun and ran out of the building.
While on the phone with 911, Earnest said he was willing to surrender, according to court documents. Police soon arrived on the scene and arrested him.
During the investigation, law enforcement found Earnest’s manifesto, which he posted online, according to the affidavit. In the letter, Earnest cited the attacks in Pittsburgh and the deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, as inspiration.
“As an individual, I can only kill so many Jews,” Earnest wrote, according to court documents. He added that “every Jew plays his part to enslave the other races.”
Earnest went on to admit that he was responsible for starting a fire at a mosque in Escondido, Calif., in March 2019, investigators said. Visitors inside the mosque quickly extinguished the flames.
In addition to pleading guilty Tuesday in the synagogue attack, Earnest also pleaded guilty to a charge of arson related to the mosque fire.
Prosecutors said that Earnest admitted in court on Tuesday that his acts at the mosque were “for the purpose of terrorizing Muslim worshipers” and that he opened fire at the synagogue “because of his bias and hatred of Jews.”
Earnest is due back in San Diego Superior Court for sentencing on Sept. 30.