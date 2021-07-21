Bezos’s attempt to credit the people who have contributed to his fortune fell flat for some critics in part because of long-standing complaints about working conditions inside Amazon warehouses and recent reports that the multibillionaire has at times avoided paying federal taxes. Last month, ProPublica reported that, despite being one of the wealthiest people in the world, Bezos had not paid a penny in federal income taxes in 2007 or 2011, according to a trove of Internal Revenue Service records.