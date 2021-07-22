The suit also recounts claims against one of the company’s former senior leaders who allegedly engaged in “blatant sexual harassment with little to no repercussions.” The suit alleges that the man hit on women at a work event, told female employees that he wanted to marry them, attempted to kiss them and put his arms around them. According to the lawsuit, his suite in the office was nicknamed the “Cosby Suite,” in a reference to Bill Cosby, who was released from prison last month after a Pennsylvania court overturned his conviction for rape.