Genco openly expressed his admiration for Rodger online, prosecutors said. From July 2019 through March 2020, Genco actively used popular incel websites, where he posted that he felt “spiritually connected” to Rodger and called him a “saint.” Genco said he was inspired to follow Rodger’s example, specifically noting an incident in 2012 when Rodger sprayed a group of college kids at a park with orange juice from a water gun. Genco said he did the same, but to a group of women, court documents said.