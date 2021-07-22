At the news conference Wednesday, executives likened the project to the Marshall Plan and touted it as “one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of our state.” The company estimated that it would cost $15 billion to $30 billion, the Associated Press reported. But PG&E exited bankruptcy in 2020 with more debt than it had when it entered bankruptcy, and the 16 million Californians who rely on the company for power will likely end up shouldering the cost of the expansive new project.