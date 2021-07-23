Failing to acknowledge intersectionality is apparent in how Nichols viewed herself as the victim after Taylor was tapped to host the ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals. In comments meant to be private that were inadvertently recorded to an ESPN server, Nichols complained: “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.” Nichols’s comments suggest she understands sexism because she has dealt with it, but she does not understand how her words support a sexist and racist narrative.