Wood, the veterinarian, said wildlife officials in the area typically only see one or two pelicans with traumatic injuries each year. But attacks on the seabird are not unheard of: Last year, the International Bird Rescue in Los Angeles treated five brown pelicans that had the throat pouches the seabirds use to capture fish slashed in a way that appeared to be intentional. In 2008, 11 pelicans washed ashore in Huntington Beach with broken wings, leading officials to suspect foul play.