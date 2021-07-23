At the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, Wood got to work. She dosed the bird with painkillers and put it under anesthesia. Then, she flushed sand and seawater from the hollow bone and slid a metal rod through the fragments. After closing the muscle and the skin layers, she carefully bandaged the bird and hoped for the best. Volunteers at the center named the animal Ellie the Peli, short for pelican.
Since October, more than 30 brown pelicans have been discovered dead or severely injured along Southern California’s coastline between the 35-mile stretch from San Clemente to Huntington Beach. While the incidents remain under investigation, animal advocates suspect the trauma may be inflicted by humans. In previous cases involving attacks on pelicans, officials have said that fishermen sometimes get angry with the birds for stealing their bait or otherwise interfering with their catch.
“There is a history of members of the public having issues with pelicans, particularly fishermen,” Wood told The Washington Post. “Just based on that history, people are worrying that the same thing is happening again.”
On Tuesday, the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund announced it had increased a reward for information about the suspected attacks from $5,000 to $25,000. The organization is encouraging tipsters to call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is investigating.
“It’s a violent injury that these animals are suffering, and we want to do everything we can to protect them and the community,” said Emily Lewis, a senior staff attorney at the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Wood, the veterinarian, said wildlife officials in the area typically only see one or two pelicans with traumatic injuries each year. But attacks on the seabird are not unheard of: Last year, the International Bird Rescue in Los Angeles treated five brown pelicans that had the throat pouches the seabirds use to capture fish slashed in a way that appeared to be intentional. In 2008, 11 pelicans washed ashore in Huntington Beach with broken wings, leading officials to suspect foul play.
After massive numbers of the California brown pelican experienced reproductive failure from ingesting the insecticide DDT, federal authorities put the bird on the endangered species list in 1970. DDT was then banned in 1972, and the species eventually recovered. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the brown pelican from its list of endangered animals in 2009.
Although the birds are no longer endangered, they are considered fully protected under California law, and harming them is a crime punishable by jail time and a fine. The $25,000 reward offered by the Animal Legal Defense Fund is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the most recent series of pelican injuries and deaths.
While the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incidents, a spokesman said in an email that the agency had received only a handful of tips so far and that they “did not result in any substantive leads.”
Since October, Wood said, many of the injured pelicans have had to be humanely euthanized. Unlike household pets, which can be cared for, wild animals “really have to be back at 100 percent functional” to be released, she added.
So far, the center has yet to release any of the brown pelicans it has treated. In the case of the bird Wood performed surgery on in May, its infection was too severe. Staff at the wildlife center had to euthanize Ellie one week later.
“There was just no way to go forward,” Wood said. “The tissues were just too destroyed by infection.”
Wood said it has been hard to witness the frequency and severity of the pelican deaths. She called the birds “majestic” animals that are a vital part of the ecosystem and urged her fellow Californians to come forward with information.
“They’re really incredible animals, basically like flying dinosaurs,” she said of the pelicans. “We were already trying to protect and save as many as possible. Now we’re just pleading with the public to find whatever the cause is.”