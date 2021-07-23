A few days later, off the island of Catalina in Southern California, a shark bumped a Boy Scout’s kayak and bit into his hand. Those bump-and-run encounters, scientists say, may be more of a “nothing to see here, move it along now” signal from sharks rather than an intentional attack. But the last shark-bite fatality in the state was last year. According to state Department of Fish and Wildlife statistics, there have been 197 shark attacks and other types of encounters off the coast since the 1950s, including 14 fatal ones. Those numbers have grown each decade since the 1960s, peaking in the 2010s with 55 attacks.