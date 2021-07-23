The incident is the latest flash point in how police use Tasers, particularly against the elderly. In March, police rushed a 67-year-old man to the hospital after using a Taser on him in Port Allen, La. The man was handcuffed at the time. In August 2018, police shocked an 87-year-old in Chatsworth, Ga., as the woman foraged for dandelions. And in October 2017, police in ​​Kingstree, S.C., hit 86-year-old Albert Chatfield with a Taser, sending him to intensive care.