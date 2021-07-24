The New York governor’s office remains under state and federal scrutiny over multiple questions. The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn is conducting an investigation into the governor’s office for its nursing home policies and allegedly undercounting the number of fatalities. The U.S. attorney’s office did not comment Saturday on that investigation. The New York attorney general’s office continues to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the governor, as well the more than $5 million sum the governor received for a book he authored on the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo is also under investigation for allegedly giving preferential treatment to family members for coronavirus testing.