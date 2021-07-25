More than 5,000 people are battling the blaze, which has destroyed 16 structures, including some residences, and is threatening more than 10,000 others as it rages in the two counties.
“The threats and risks associated to this fire are very real,” Mike Minton, an incident commander working on firefighting efforts, said during a briefing on Saturday. “We’re observing fire behavior conditions and fuel conditions that are not common for this area. So the rapid rates of fire growth that we’re seeing are very real.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday in four northern counties because of multiple fires, including the Dixie and Fly fires.
Exceptionally dry conditions and high temperatures this year have fueled the growth of wildfires in Western states. Eighty-eight large fires are actively burning in the United States, including nine in California.
The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon is the largest of the blazes burning in the nation. Some progress has been made in recent days in halting that fire, which had burned more than 408,000 acres as of Sunday and is 46 percent contained.
As the Bootleg Fire burns, locals are faced with the realities of climate change — and remain skeptical
During a Saturday briefing on the Dixie Fire, officials repeatedly urged residents to heed evacuation orders.
The evacuation orders for the Dixie Fire include communities along the western shore of Lake Almanor, a resort area in Northern California about a two-hour drive north of Paradise — the town in Butte County that was ravaged by the Camp Fire in 2018. That fire, which killed at least 85 people and was the state’s deadliest and most destructive on record, sent people fleeing, with some of them settling in Lake Almanor.
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns spoke directly to residents of one community in Taylorsville, Calif., on Saturday, some of whom he said had not yet evacuated.
“You know how steep the mountains are behind you. If you have not done so, I highly encourage you to evacuate if you live on Arlington Road in Taylorsville,” he said. “The fire activity at this point … it’s extreme. Sometimes it’s unpredictable or most of the time it’s unpredictable, and I just asked the folks that live in Taylorsville that are wanting to stay there to reconsider that.”
Read more: