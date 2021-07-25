With the resurgence of infections, many local jurisdictions have begun reinstating more stringent coronavirus restrictions. Both St. Louis and Los Angeles County have implemented mask mandates requiring everyone, even vaccinated people, to use face coverings indoors and while using public transportation. Many health officials have also said that mask mandates may be required to curb what has been called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Fauci acknowledged that federal officials are in “active consideration” about whether to issue updated guidance.