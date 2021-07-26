But the Dixie Fire in Northern California is still raging and has now torched more than 197,000 acres. Similar conditions were expected Monday, but “if the smoke clears out, there will be a significant increase in fire behavior,” according to a daily update on the fire. There’s a chance of thunderstorms followed by increased winds and higher temperatures later in the week.
“Today, the smoke turned out to be our friend,” Julia Rutherford, an incident meteorologist, said during a briefing.
More than 5,400 firefighters are working on the flames that first ignited nearly two weeks ago and have since merged with a nearby smaller blaze.
Officials urge residents to flee as Dixie Fire, California’s biggest blaze this year, continues to grow
Mike Wink, a Cal Fire operations section chief working on firefighting efforts, said during a briefing Monday: “A lot of good progress was made last night.”
“The weather conditions moderated, the winds were in our favor, the humidity was in our favor. …” Wink added. “So that’s some good news for today.”
He said crews were “making progress, but still a tremendous amount of work [remains] to be done. There’s a lot of people evacuated, a lot of people under warnings, there’s still a lot of open fire line out there on both sides.”
The fire is now 22 percent contained.
As of Monday morning, more than 7,800 people were under evacuation orders in Butte and Plumas counties because of the Dixie Fire, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The Dixie Fire is one of 85 large fires actively burning across 13 mostly Western states — flames that have scorched more than 1.5 million acres.
Read more: