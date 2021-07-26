Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged Americans last week to get vaccinated as the delta variant spreads across the country, threatening “a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for, that we went through last year,” he said in a news conference. The delta variant was also a strong reason for Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in House leadership, to get vaccinated, he told Washington Post reporters last week after receiving his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.