Several people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the release. Multiple ground and air ambulances were used to transport victims.
Sgt. Cameron Roden, a spokesman for Utah Highway Patrol, told The Washington Post that 11 people were transported to hospitals on Sunday. But he noted it was a “preliminary number” as authorities are still confirming how many people were involved in the crash.
Motorists killed in the crash were not immediately identified. Roden said authorities believe four adults and three children or youths were killed.
Images of the pileup shared by the Utah Highway Patrol show semi trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles involved in the wreckage. One vehicle appeared to be severed and nearly tipped over by a semi.
“It’s still an active scene as far as the investigation goes — we have a long ways to go in determining all the circumstances that unfolded at the time the crash happened,” Roden said. “This is a very tragic event that affected a lot of people.”
Roden said the Highway Patrol believes that multiple crashes may have occurred in the area, rather than one crash.
The crashes, which happened around 4:30 p.m., prompted the closure of southbound traffic in the area, which was rerouted around the crash site.
Kanosh is about a 160-mile drive southwest from Salt Lake City.
