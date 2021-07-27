Buck was found guilty after a two-week trial. A sentencing date has not been set.
The defense, led by Christopher Darden, contended that all the men were at Buck’s apartment under their own will and that the two men did not die from methamphetamine.
A grand jury indictment said that Buck, “engaged in a pattern of soliciting men to consume drugs that Buck provided and perform sexual acts at Buck’s apartment.”
Prosecutors said that once at his apartment, Buck would inject the victims with methamphetamines, with or without their consent, and often in greater amounts than they expected. Buck would also do this to some victims while they were unconscious.
Moore was found unresponsive and clad only in socks in Buck’s apartment in 2017. His friends would later tell investigators that Buck paid Moore with drugs in exchange for sex. Moore had been living in Texas, and court documents showed that Buck had purchased an airline ticket for Moore to come to Los Angeles. Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, later told investigators that Moore would call her, saying that, “a rich and powerful man named Ed Buck held [him] against his will and shot him up with drugs.”
In January, 2019 another Black man, Timothy Dean, was found unresponsive in Buck’s apartment. Again, the man was declared dead, and again, the cause was a drug overdose.
While Buck initially escaped prosecution for Dean’s death, mounting public awareness of his activities drew increasing scrutiny.
Still, prosecutors say, Buck continued to solicit vulnerable men for sex and drug use.
There were petitions for his arrest, and Nixon filed a lawsuit saying Moore would still be alive if Buck had faced legal repercussions for her son’s overdose.
When a third man, who had described receiving methamphetamines from Buck every day for weeks before eventually overdosing, was found after Buck refused to call him an ambulance, Buck was finally arrested.
Buck was a wealthy former fashion model and LGBT activist, known in Los Angeles for his many political campaign contributions. In 2019, The Washington Post reported that Buck “donated thousands to Democrats including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.). Lieu said earlier this year he would donate more than $18,000 in contributions he received from Buck to LGBTQ and African American civil rights organizations.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, U.S. District Judge Christine A. Snyder told jurors after she read the verdict, "I know this has been an arduous, lengthy and difficult process.”
After the verdict, the Associated Press reported that LaTisha Nixon said, “Today is bittersweet,” adding that, “We got victory today.”
