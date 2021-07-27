Moore was found unresponsive and clad only in socks in Buck’s apartment in 2017. His friends would later tell investigators that Buck paid Moore with drugs in exchange for sex. Moore had been living in Texas, and court documents showed that Buck had purchased an airline ticket for Moore to come to Los Angeles. Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, later told investigators that Moore would call her, saying that, “a rich and powerful man named Ed Buck held [him] against his will and shot him up with drugs.”