Now owner Tony Roman appears as recalcitrant as ever, even as people feud on the restaurant’s Facebook page and some business experts say the publicity stunt may backfire. On Tuesday, Basilico’s shared a “Declaration and Pledge of Defiance” again vaccine requirements and other measures meant to frustrate the virus’s spread as the delta variant lends new urgency to the United States’ stalled vaccination campaign. California is averaging nearly 7,000 infections per day, up from 870 in mid-June, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.