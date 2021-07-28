Memories from 2018 also take a toll on Hoffman, who recalls a school bus filled with children stuck in fire-engulfed streets; a cacophony of honking and cries for help; and most of all, her son’s question: “Mom, we’re going to die in this, aren’t we?” She evacuated the area with fresh wounds from a cancer surgery, she said, her voice breaking as she described the details. At one point, her father’s truck — trailing behind her — seemed lost in the flames.