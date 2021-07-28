In March 2020, Hole’s mother contacted police and said he had purchased a shotgun and vowed to point it at officers so they would shoot him, according to a police report. Authorities took his shotgun, temporarily held him for mental health reasons and didn’t return the weapon, they said. According to the police report, when officers went to his home, Hole “downplayed any suicidal thoughts or plans” and became anxious about anyone seeing what was on his computer.