Prosecutors charged Nearman in late April, months after the Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting first published surveillance footage that showed Nearman clearing the way for demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions to enter the Capitol. The video showed Nearman open a side door as protesters gathered outside on Dec. 21. Several people rushed into the building after Nearman held the door open. As police confronted the crowd that poured into the building, some of the protesters struck officers, sprayed mace and damaged property inside the building.