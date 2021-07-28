The case shed light on how bad actors can easily impersonate Uber drivers and prey on the vulnerable. Only months before Josephson was killed, a fake Uber driver was accused of raping five women in the Chicago area. And in July 2018, a woman jumped out of a car after a man impersonating an Uber driver picked her up on the Las Vegas Strip. Some 80 women have sued the ride-hailing giant, alleging its insufficient safety measures led to assaults against them.