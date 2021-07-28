The chemical leak took place at the company’s La Porte Complex, some 25 miles east of Houston, which also manufactures plastics and other chemicals used in paints, toys and food packaging.
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Tuesday night that two people had died at the scene; one person life-flighted to a hospital, another was sent by ambulance, while five others were treated at the scene. The Harris County fire marshal’s office later confirmed dozens more were injured, per the Associated Press.
“We, the fire marshal’s office, are calling it a chemical explosion until we know more,” Christensen told reporters.
Among the chemicals being used in the plant were hydrogen iodide and methyl acetate, Christensen told reporters, which could be toxic if inhaled and cause severe burns. She underscored that the impact of the leak was “contained” and that specialists would continue to perform additional safety reviews.
The City of La Porte also issued a statement saying that the leak had “been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no off-site impact.”
LyondellBasell said emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night, and that all personnel working within the acetals unit area of the La Porte Complex, where the leak occurred, had been accounted for.
“The leak is stopped and cleanup is in progress. Air monitoring continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified,” LyondellBasell spokeswoman, Chevalier Gray, said in a statement.
The Harris County fire marshal’s office tweeted: “There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended at this time.”
The individuals who died have not yet been named by the company or local authorities. “We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident. Five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these individuals and their families,” Gray said.
LyondellBasell said an investigation into the cause of the incident was underway.