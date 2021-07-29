Burton was just beginning his week as guest host when Pearce ended his historic “Jeopardy!” run with 10 correct answers and 11 incorrect answers, according to The Jeopardy! Fan, a site that tracks the game show’s statistics. Pearce’s final question came with a photo of a house in Dublin and an explanation that it was used by John F. Kennedy’s sister, Jean Kennedy Smith, the former U.S. ambassador to Ireland.