After Biles withdrew, former Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu, who also competed in the Atlanta games on a women’s gymnastics team dubbed the “Magnificent Seven,” compared the decision to one she made 25 years ago. In 1996, a 14-year-old Moceanu broke her leg when she fell during the balance beam event and was then “left alone w/ no cervical spine exam.” A few minutes later, she competed in the floor event.