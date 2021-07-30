The document, which has not been made public, was obtained by The Washington Post.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting cities and other government entities in the state from enacting vaccine requirements or mask mandates, even as new daily infections there reached 13,000 — the first time since February that the state has reported a single-day caseload above 10,000.
The path forward relies on “personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” Abbott said, insisting that Texans "have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.”
Here are some significant developments:
Abbott’s stance was echoed in Arizona, where Gov. Doug Ducey (R) earlier this week lambasted any enforcement of masks or vaccines.
“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated," Ducey said in a statement.
Biden announced Thursday that all federal employees and on-site contractors in the United States will be required to get vaccinated, or wear face masks and undergo repeated testing.
The Pentagon announced Thursday evening that all military and civilian personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status; those who don’t will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, and comply with a regular testing requirement. Defense leaders are considering whether to add coronavirus vaccines to the full list of requirements for military personnel.
In another attempt to boost immunizations, Biden also urged state and local governments to give $100 to anyone newly vaccinated. It’s a move that mimics cash and other incentives including alcohol and flowers, already common in places like New York City, West Virginia and Maryland.
The Biden administration had hoped to get at least 70 percent of the public vaccinated by early July, but parts of the U.S. are still nowhere close to that goal. Overall, around half of the country is fully vaccinated.
Similar stances have been taken internationally with countries like Indonesia and Turkmenistan enforcing strict mandates over vaccines — to varying success.
In France too, lawmakers approved a controversial law on Monday giving vaccinated people privileged access to restaurants, cafes and transportation beginning August.
In the corporate world, companies in the U.S. are also taking a strong line with Uber following Facebook and Google on Thursday to become the latest tech company mandating U.S. employees to provide proof of vaccination when they return to offices, with limited exceptions.
Meanwhile, in Florida, Walt Disney World Resort announced that from Friday all guests and staff will have to wear face masks indoors, reversing a June decision not to mandate them for those vaccinated.
Florida is currently a hot spot for rising covid cases, accounting for about 1 in 5 new national cases. Local mayors have this week announced more stringent emergency measures, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) maintains his broad opposition to pandemic restrictions, as tensions over mandates play out locally too.
