In the past week, the number of new daily reported cases has increased by more than 50 percent nationwide. Deaths have risen by nearly 30 percent, and hospitalizations have increased by more than 40 percent. On Friday, 102,975 new cases were reported in the United States, and in Texas, the average for new cases has crept higher than 9,000 people a day, according to The Washington Post’s database. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state have risen by nearly 40 percent in the past week.