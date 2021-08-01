The data shows the severity of the surge in Florida, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak and now responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally. The previous peak in Florida had been on Jan. 7, when the state reported 19,334 cases, according to the CDC — before the widespread availability of the vaccine. Florida has reported an average of 15,818 new cases a day over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.