DuPreez said that she and her fiance — the father of her two youngest children — were never disparaging of science, just cautious. They wore face masks, she said, and sanitized their hands and shifted to pickup orders for their shopping. And when they went to San Diego with the kids in mid-July, the threat of the pandemic seemed to be quickly receding. Thousands had recently flocked to the Las Vegas area for a Garth Brooks concert and an Ultimate Fighting Championship event.