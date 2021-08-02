He was in the Senate as recently as Friday and attended party lunches and other meetings and was seen in hallways not wearing a mask. (Many other senators, including many Democrats, were also not wearing masks.)
Graham’s case is the first “breakthrough” infection in the Senate. White House and U.S. House members who had been vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Graham added that, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”
