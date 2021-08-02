Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said, a development that comes after he recently attended GOP and Senate functions without wearing a mask.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Monday afternoon.

Graham, who was vaccinated in December against the coronavirus that can cause the illness covid-19, said he had first started experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday evening, and saw the House physician Monday morning. He will be quarantining for the next 10 days.

He was in the Senate as recently as Friday and attended party lunches and other meetings and was seen in hallways not wearing a mask. (Many other senators, including many Democrats, were also not wearing masks.)

Graham’s case is the first “breakthrough” infection in the Senate. White House and U.S. House members who had been vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Graham added that, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

This is a developing story.