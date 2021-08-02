The birthday party comes shortly after Massachusetts tweaked its face-covering guidelines for indoor settings per federal recommendations and after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed that three-quarters of people infected during a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Mass., charged by the delta variant were fully vaccinated.
A person on the island, who was not named, told Axios that all of Obama’s guests have been asked to be vaccinated and that there will be an on-site coronavirus coordinator to ensure that safety protocols are followed. Guests will also be asked to be tested for the virus, although how they will provide proof of their status remains unclear, the outlet reported.
The office of Barack and Michelle Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, will not be attending the soiree, where A-list celebrity friends are expected to gather at the nearly 30-acre oceanside estate, a White House spokesperson told Axios.
“He looks forward to catching up with former president Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club,” the spokesperson said.
The Obamas have been vocal advocates of following public health protocols and stressing the importance of vaccination.
“We all want to be with our family and friends again, and the best ways to make that happen is by getting the vaccine as soon it’s available to you,” the former first lady said in April.
Last week, the 44th president, a Democrat, tweeted about how the coronavirus has become more contagious, emphasizing the need for more people to become inoculated.
Despite their public stances for advancing public health safety, the birthday festivities have attracted criticism from right-leaning voices, such as writers Brent Bozell and Jim Hanson, who have branded the party as a “super spreader” and commented on the alleged hypocrisy.
While the former president is trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among his invitees, he is seeking to spread support to organizations he cares about, an unnamed person familiar with the event told People.
A person with knowledge of the party told Axios that 475 people have confirmed their attendance and that more than 200 staff members will work at the party.
“In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance or the Obama Foundation’s Global Leadership programs,” the person said.
