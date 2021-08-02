In a town hall in 2014, he said Islam “is a cancer in our nation that needs to be cut out.” In 2017, Bennett drafted an 18-question survey for Muslims in Oklahoma to fill out before he agreed to meet with them in his legislative office. One of the questions asked was “Do you beat your wife?” A senior imam of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City told the Oklahoman that Bennett threatened to demolish all the mosques in town.