As Biles competed on the balance beam, one could hear the beat-beat-beat of music echoing in the background. She flipped, spun, piked and excelled. Because these are the pandemic-era games, there was no thunderous applause and riotous cheers when she finished. She landed back on terra firma in relative quiet. She smiled and put her hand to her heart. Other athletes embraced her. In the moment, the victory belonged to her — but also to other gymnasts and sportspeople and singular individuals who know what it’s like when their success becomes their identity, when their accomplishments hang like ever-present droplets in the air leaving no room to breathe.