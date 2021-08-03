“Mask wearing when you are in public is one way to greatly lower your risk of spreading or catching covid,” Edwards said in a statement. “Being vaccinated against covid-19 is another.”
Louisiana is battling the more contagious delta variant with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, as only 37 percent of its population is fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people account for 90 percent of hospitalizations in Louisiana, according to official state data.
Vaccine hesitancy — fueled by misinformation online and a lack of trust in the medical establishment in some communities of color due to the country’s history of medical experiments on minorities — has hampered the inoculation effort in Louisiana. Though the state has a Democratic governor, it is still largely conservative, a bloc more likely to spurn vaccines.
Louisiana is averaging more than 4,600 cases per day — its highest level yet during the pandemic, surpassing the spikes over the winter and last summer, before vaccines were available. More than 11,000 new cases were reported in Louisiana on Monday, by far the state’s largest daily total of the pandemic.
But other Democratic leaders are saying mask mandates are a non-starter, instead putting all their focus on pressuring people to get vaccinations as a shield against rising cases.
“Mask-wearing is not a substitute for vaccination,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Monday, rejecting the idea of a mandate. City workers, including teachers and police officers, are required to be vaccinated by mid-September or be tested weekly for covid-19. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Monday urged private businesses to only allow vaccinated patrons.
Here are some significant developments:
Many businesses across New York State have implemented vaccine requirements for customers, aided by the state’s Excelsior Pass, an electronic proof of vaccination. About 57 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
This rate is ahead of states such as Nevada, where less than 45 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, lagging behind other Democrat-run states.
For their part, Republican governors have in recent weeks stated that mask mandates will not make a comeback in their states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order banning mask mandates, citing vaccines as the most effective defense against the virus.
Yet even in some Democrat-run areas where vaccination rates are fairly high, mask mandates are returning after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas.
Seven Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, reinstated mask mandates this week. And in Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) reinstated an indoor mask mandate, with nearly 55 percent of the District’s population fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile in Washington, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham said Monday he tested positive for the coronavirus after being vaccinated in December, making him the first known senator with a breakthrough infection from the virus.
Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted he would isolate for the next 10 days but his case raises fears after he attended several recent GOP and Senate functions without wearing a mask.
Some U.S. businesses are also turning back to mask mandates. McDonald’s on Monday said it would require both its customers and staff to wear face coverings in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status. Walmart, Home Depot and Target have also put in place face mask mandates for workers, and strong recommendations for customers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of coronavirus transmission.
Tech giants Facebook and Google have mandated vaccinations for all employees in its U.S. offices.