Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Tuesday evening by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office for Chester, Calif., which has a population of about 2,000, as well as Hamilton Branch and the Lake Almanor Peninsula, lakeside communities with resorts.
“Extreme fire behavior” had been forecast for Tuesday, with high winds pushing the fire toward established perimeters that had been set to contain the blaze, which has scorched parts of Plumas and Butte counties. The fire, which began on July 13, had been burning steadily in the past week, with thunderstorms bringing winds to the area. But in recent days a pattern of extremely low humidity and high wind have intensified the blaze, which is also threatening more populated areas.
The communities around Lake Almanor are also home to dozens of families that were forced out of nearby Paradise, the town scorched by the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.
“We accepted that it could burn again,” Jack Montgomery, who moved to Chester after leaving Paradise, told The Washington Post last month, before evacuations were ordered but as the threat of the Dixie Fire loomed. “We just never thought it’d be this soon.”
Nearly 5,200 firefighters are battling the Dixie Fire — by far the largest wildfire currently burning in California. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric has said that its equipment may be responsible for starting the blaze, as well as the smaller Fly Fire, which later merged with the Dixie Fire.
More than 7,000 buildings are threatened by the fire, with at least 67 structures already destroyed and nine others damaged. Firefighters were working on Tuesday to protect homes and other buildings after crews spent Monday evening into Tuesday morning defending homes in Greenville, a community of about a thousand people.
“Stronger winds and instability” were forecast to challenge containment lines on Wednesday into Thursday “before a quiet weather pattern returns,” according to an incident report.
Late last month, the fire had grown so large and was burning so intensely that its smoke shaded itself, moderating conditions.