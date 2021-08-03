“Extreme fire behavior” had been forecast for Tuesday, with high winds pushing the fire toward established perimeters that had been set to contain the blaze, which has scorched parts of Plumas and Butte counties. The fire, which began on July 13, had been burning steadily in the past week, with thunderstorms bringing winds to the area. But in recent days a pattern of extremely low humidity and high wind have intensified the blaze, which is also threatening more populated areas.