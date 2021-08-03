Police say Jones then grabbed a gun and began firing bullets at the male passenger.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WGNO that Jones shot the man in the leg and also struck a driver unrelated to the incident when a stray bullet flew through a car windshield. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover, WDSU reported.
Police charged Jones with attempted murder, aggravated battery, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff’s arrest report.
The traffic jam began around 10:30 p.m. after a wreck on a stretch of Interstate 10 that runs through the Bonnet Carré Spillway, which helps prevent flooding from the Mississippi River. Jones, his bride, and other wedding guests got stuck in a line of cars after leaving the reception in Kenner, Louisiana.
Tregre said Saturday’s shooting was one of the strangest incidents of his career.
“In the craziness of things I’ve seen in 33 years, that’s going to be a top 10, maybe even a top five,” he told WVUE.
After Jones allegedly began shooting, his unnamed bride ran toward a cluster of first responders who had been dealing with the multivehicle accident ahead on the highway, NOLA.com reported. The paramedics let her take shelter inside an ambulance.
But Jones followed her, police said. He allegedly banged on the doors, trying to reach his bride, until sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Jones.
Tregre said his officers jumped into action almost as soon as the shots rang out.
“One of my deputies who was off-duty in his car with his family heard the call over the radio, left his family and was one of the primary officers to make the apprehension of Mr. Jones on the interstate," he told WVUE.
The sheriff called it “an active shooter on the interstate.”
“I’m just glad nobody got killed,” Tregre told NOLA.com.