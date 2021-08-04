In Florida, Broward County Public Schools reversed course this week on its decision to mandate masks for students, staff and visitors indoors after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order allowing the state’s education official to withhold funds to school boards that impose mask mandates on students.
In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) called for state legislators to gather for a special session on Wednesday to provide an exception to the state’s ban on mask mandates, seeking to allow schools to require face coverings as the state battles rising cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant.
And in Arizona, there’s a court hearing on Wednesday for a lawsuit filed by a high school biology teacher challenging a decision by the Phoenix Union High School District to require masks indoors. The teacher – in the state where Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has banned schools from mandating masks – has argued that the district does not have this authority.
Here are some significant developments:
Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest school system in Florida, located north of Miami, said it “intends to comply” with DeSantis’s order but strongly encourages eligible students to get vaccinated and wear face coverings. Because DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates only applies to students, the district could still require teachers and staff to wear face coverings — an option the school board is considering, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
Florida is averaging more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases per day, its highest level of the pandemic yet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks inside, regardless of vaccination status.
With children under 12 ineligible for vaccinations, masks are “crucial for keeping schools safe,” Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said on Twitter, calling DeSantis’s order “appalling.”
Even students who are eligible lag in vaccinations behind the adult population. About 37 percent of children 12 to 15 years old in the United States have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine — far behind the national rate of about 70 percent, though children in that age group have been eligible since May. About 48 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds have had at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Food and Drug Administration said approval for children 5 to 11 years old could come in the early fall, but a timeline remains unclear. President Biden said in July that children under 12 might have access to a vaccine “soon.”
It is unclear how the school mandates will play out in Arizona, where a new law was added to the annual budget prohibiting a school district or charter school from requiring masks by students or staff.
Despite this, the Phoenix Elementary School District said Tuesday that all students and staff will need to wear a mask indoors and on school buses, as more than 5,000 students are set to return to its schools on Thursday.
Citing the delta variant and rising covid-19 cases, the district said in a statement that “we need to do all we can to help stop the spread of covid-19 and other illnesses on our campuses.”
In the case of the high school biology teacher, attorneys for the school district are expected to make their case at a hearing Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court, per the Associated Press, which notes the proceedings could be a “test case” for the districts determined to defy Ducey.
A study in the U.K, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal on Tuesday looked at 1,734 children aged between 5 and 17 and concluded that children who do become sick with covid-19 rarely experience long-term symptoms, with the vast majority recovering in less than a week.