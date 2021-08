Even students who are eligible lag in vaccinations behind the adult population. About 37 percent of children 12 to 15 years old in the United States have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine — far behind the national rate of about 70 percent, though children in that age group have been eligible since May. About 48 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds have had at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.