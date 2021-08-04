The crash occurred near Encino, Tex., several miles south from the U.S. Border Patrol check in Falfurrias, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Garza said. A passing driver reported the crash at 3:21 p.m., she said.
Garza said authorities believe the passengers were immigrants hoping to cross the border.
According to Brandley, witnesses who saw the fatal crash said there were no pursuits by either the Border Patrol or the Department of Public Safety involved in the incident.
The injured were taken to local hospitals, he said.
Authorities did not provide information on the victims, but a representative at the Mexican Consulate in McAllen, Tex., said the consulate is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to identify the victims.
This crash is the latest involving immigrants.
In March, one of the deadliest collisions took place in California, where some 13 people were killed and a dozen where injured after a packed vehicle crashed with a tractor-trailer near the border. Authorities then charged a U.S. resident with arranging transportation for people illegally entering the country.
In South Texas, communities like Encino have faced an uptick in illegal immigration, human smuggling and organized crime — with high-speed chases have becoming a routine occurrence, as local law enforcement agencies aim to stop this activity.