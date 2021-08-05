Gates’s relationship with Epstein began around 2011, years after the hedge-fund manager had already been convicted, and the men met multiple times at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, the New York Times reported. Epstein had previously pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges and served 13 months in prison as part of a non-prosecution deal with Miami federal prosecutors in 2008. As part of that deal, Epstein had to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to those victims identified by the FBI.