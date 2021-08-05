An officer shoved the girls’ father, Steven Winters, to the floor and held him there with a knee against his back and a gun to his head, the lawsuit says. Another officer armed with a shotgun swooped into the sisters’ shared bedroom and shined a flashlight into their eyes, the suit alleges. A third policeman stormed the bedroom where their 73-year-old grandfather, Jessie Evans, was sleeping and pointed a gun at the elderly man.