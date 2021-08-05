The Biden administration wants to reopen international travel, the official said. But after more than a year of barring non-U. S. travelers from dozens of countries including China, the United Kingdom, India and South Africa no timeline has yet been announced.
Officials throughout the government are working on the policy, which will include a phrased approach that will require foreign nationals from all countries to be fully vaccinated with limited exceptions, “to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system,” the official said.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that travel restrictions would remain in place “at this point” because of the delta variant.
The news comes as the virus continues to rage across parts of the United States, largely due to the highly transmissible delta variant, as millions remain unvaccinated. The official said the United States is maintaining existing bans because of rising cases at home and around the world due to delta.
Here are some significant developments:
The bans on international travel to the country due to coronavirus were first imposed by President Donald Trump in early 2020, an approach taken by many countries globally such as China, Chile and New Zealand, which all utilized border controls as a tool to keep the virus at bay.
The U.S. government under Biden has maintained a cautious approach to reopening foreign travel despite pressure from the U.S. airline and tourism industry pushing to reopen travel with low-risk countries.
European lawmakers and business groups have also voiced mounting criticism of the Biden administration for a lack of reciprocity, with vaccinated U.S. tourists allowed to return to much of Europe for weeks but most Europeans continue to be unable to travel to the United States.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom last week announced that it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and Europe. On Thursday it further relaxed its quarantine requirements and increased the number of countries on its welcome list.
However, some countries are moving the other way. The Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it would require both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to quarantine for a week upon arrival to Israel, as it added the United States to a growing list of “red countries” to which Israeli residents were discouraged from traveling. The regulations are slated to take effect Aug. 11.
The United States still warns against travel to Israel and several European countries — among them Spain, Portugal and Cyprus — as the more contagious delta variant fuels coronavirus outbreaks mostly among the unvaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department advised on Monday against travel to places including Greece, Ireland, Iran and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to rising cases.